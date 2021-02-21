IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$39.50 at Canaccord Genuity

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$39.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IGM. Desjardins cut IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut IGM Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.90.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$34.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.42. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$20.96 and a 1-year high of C$39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.