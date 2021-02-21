IFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Shares of TXN opened at $178.35 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $181.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.