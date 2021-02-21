IFG Advisory LLC Has $511,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $330.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.49 and its 200-day moving average is $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $335.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

