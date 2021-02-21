IFG Advisory LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.