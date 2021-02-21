IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $70.86.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

