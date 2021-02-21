IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

