IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $78.43 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

