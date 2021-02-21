IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 840 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $23.53 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

