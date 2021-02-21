IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Gap Up to $61.40

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.40 ($0.80), but opened at GBX 76 ($0.99). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 72.05 ($0.94), with a volume of 2,313,450 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £323.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.56%.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

