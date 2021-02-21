Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 562,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,057,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

About Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)

Icanic Brands Company Inc provides life enhancement products in Canada. The company owns license for X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. It markets and sells dietary supplements for nonmedical use primarily cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, as well as non-cannabis infused sprays.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.