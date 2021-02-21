I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

IMAB stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $65.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in I-Mab by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,016,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in I-Mab by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213,522 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in I-Mab by 2.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in I-Mab by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

