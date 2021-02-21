Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Hutchison China MediTech has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 3.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 55.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 30,827 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 42.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 29.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

