Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stake Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

HURN opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

