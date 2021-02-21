Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Gap Down to $239.80

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 239.80 ($3.13), but opened at GBX 231.60 ($3.03). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 240.83 ($3.15), with a volume of 83,133 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 286.82 ($3.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of £400.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.65.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

