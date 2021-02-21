Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 84258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.
The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.
About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
