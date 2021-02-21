Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 84258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

