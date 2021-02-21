Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,458 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 920.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 158,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after buying an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $59.09 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

