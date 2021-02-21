Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of HWM opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,205,000 after buying an additional 7,170,039 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $76,976,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $113,322,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.