Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) were down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 252,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 102,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.41 million and a PE ratio of -75.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32.

About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

