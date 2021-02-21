Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HZNP. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Shares of HZNP opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $91.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $4,474,753.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,261 shares of company stock worth $25,923,701. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 444,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 46,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

