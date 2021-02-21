Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.54. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.67 and a 52-week high of C$32.65.

In other Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,480.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

