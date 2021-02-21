Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.15. 351,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,267. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.