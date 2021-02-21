Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,282,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Prospect Hill Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,668,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

GOOG stock opened at $2,101.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,901.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,697.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

