Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,761,000 after buying an additional 432,182 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,367,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,235,000 after buying an additional 706,145 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.31 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,282,006 shares of company stock valued at $127,059,891. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

