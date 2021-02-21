Highland Private Wealth Management Has $541,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 94,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

