Highland Private Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,861,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after acquiring an additional 362,615 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $330.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $335.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

