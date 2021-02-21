Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.10, but opened at C$0.11. Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 63,700 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,022.18, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$61.48 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25.

Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) Company Profile (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

