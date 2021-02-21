Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS HESAF traded up $37.48 on Friday, hitting $1,160.58. 135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,083.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $970.52. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $546.74 and a 12 month high of $1,193.25.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.