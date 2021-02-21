Helium (HNT) Price Hits $4.17 on Top Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Helium has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Helium has a market cap of $296.23 million and $5.58 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium token can now be bought for approximately $4.17 or 0.00007365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.66 or 0.00248436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.35 or 0.02904195 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,040,444 tokens. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

