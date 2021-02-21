HEICO (HEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HEICO to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HEI opened at $132.16 on Friday. HEICO has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HEICO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

