HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $79.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,586.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

