Head-To-Head Survey: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, meaning that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Trillion Energy International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.74 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -54.80 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trillion Energy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kosmos Energy and Trillion Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 8 3 0 2.27 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.35, indicating a potential downside of 14.28%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns oil and gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

