Head to Head Review: Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) vs. SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Safestore and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 3 2 0 2.40 SITE Centers 0 8 4 0 2.33

SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $9.42, indicating a potential downside of 26.83%. Given SITE Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Safestore.

Volatility & Risk

Safestore has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safestore and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers 14.52% 3.76% 1.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safestore and SITE Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers $448.64 million 5.54 $100.70 million $1.27 10.13

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of SITE Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Safestore on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ÂUne PiÃ¨ce en PlusÂ in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

