Head to Head Contrast: 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get 9F alerts:

9F has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 9F and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A Senmiao Technology -182.96% -415.54% -61.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 9F and Senmiao Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $635.61 million 0.84 -$310.20 million N/A N/A Senmiao Technology $15.66 million 5.19 -$8.67 million N/A N/A

Senmiao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 9F.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 9F and Senmiao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Senmiao Technology beats 9F on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills, such as utility bills; and other value-added services, including credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It has partnerships with borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services. The company is also involved in the sale of automobiles; and provision of auto finance services. Senmiao Technology has strategic cooperation with Gaode Map for utilization in ride sharing initiatives. Senmiao Technology Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.