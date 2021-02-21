Head-To-Head Comparison: Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and West Canyon Energy (OTCMKTS:WCYN)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and West Canyon Energy (OTCMKTS:WCYN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and West Canyon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.24 billion 1.71 -$343.81 million ($0.19) -42.58 West Canyon Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

West Canyon Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Canyon Energy has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals and West Canyon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 1 3 6 0 2.50 West Canyon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 16.19%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than West Canyon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and West Canyon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -14.02% -7.32% -2.87% West Canyon Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats West Canyon Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About West Canyon Energy

West Canyon Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. It primarily owns a 16% participation stake in the Buenavista block, an exploration project located to the northeast of Bogota, Colombia. The company was formerly known as PetroSouth Energy Corp. and changed its name to West Canyon Energy Corp. in April 2008. West Canyon Energy Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

