HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 133,544 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 584.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 102,554 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $8,289,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

