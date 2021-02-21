HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

ASM stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

