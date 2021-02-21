Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) Trading Up 1%

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.29. Approximately 39 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,207,000.

