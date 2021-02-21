Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.08

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 31183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.
HSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
