Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Harsco were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 20.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.