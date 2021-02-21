Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,006 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $219,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 204,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,788 shares of company stock worth $887,136 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

