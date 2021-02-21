Handshake Price Up 48.1% Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $96.12 million and $2.18 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,783.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,944.45 or 0.03424321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.59 or 0.00402571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $685.15 or 0.01206592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.66 or 0.00453758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.29 or 0.00412605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00291350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00027084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 356,117,542 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

