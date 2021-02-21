Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $41.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.69.

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,254,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $981,879.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,530,988. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 310.50 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

