GXChain Price Tops $0.70 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001223 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $49.10 million and $10.81 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,007,630 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.