GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 88,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $110.41 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94.

