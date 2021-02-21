GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2021 // Comments off

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 88,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $110.41 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.