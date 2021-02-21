GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after buying an additional 1,424,603 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,697,000. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after buying an additional 90,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of -210.69 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,461,076.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 616,633 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,690. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

