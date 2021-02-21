GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $246,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.64.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $192.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.45. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

