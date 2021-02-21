GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 12,347 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,039 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of HR stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

