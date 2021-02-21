GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $242,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

