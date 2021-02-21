GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,806,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE:RS opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $135.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,960. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.