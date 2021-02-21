Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

